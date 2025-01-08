Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $818,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

IWM stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.12. 14,083,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,868,492. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.52 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

