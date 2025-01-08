Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for LKQ Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in LKQ by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,180.08. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.