ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.65. ZJK Industrial shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 25,179 shares.

ZJK Industrial Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07.

Get ZJK Industrial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZJK Industrial stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ZJK Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZJK Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZJK Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.