ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.39. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 448,697 shares changing hands.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 492,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

