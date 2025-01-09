abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.68), with a volume of 498670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.63).
abrdn Asia Focus Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £457.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3,311.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 11.29.
abrdn Asia Focus Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. abrdn Asia Focus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Asia Focus
abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile
A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asia Focus
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.