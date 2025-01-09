Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading Up 16.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) were up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 733,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,175,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Up 16.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £404,650.00, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

