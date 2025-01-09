Acuity Brands Completes Acquisition and Incurs $600 Million Indebtedness

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) recently disclosed significant financial activities in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In an 8-K filing dated January 1, 2025, the company reported that its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., incurred an aggregate indebtedness of $600 million. This financial obligation was part of the Acquisition, as defined in the filing. The indebtedness was initiated through a delayed draw term loan facility outlined in a Credit Agreement dating back to June 30, 2022, and subsequently amended by an additional agreement on November 25, 2024.

Furthermore, on January 1, 2025, Acuity Brands Technology Services, Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of the company, successfully finalized the acquisition of QSC, LLC. QSC is identified as a prominent player in the industry, specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of audio, video, and control solutions and services. This strategic acquisition was completed for a significant cash purchase price of approximately $1.215 billion, subject to customary adjustments.

Karen J. Holcom, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Acuity Brands, Inc., signed off on this report as per the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

These recent financial moves highlight Acuity Brands’ active pursuit of expansion opportunities and strategic acquisitions within the industry. Investors and market analysts may continue to monitor the company’s developments following these notable financial transactions.

