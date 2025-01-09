AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.71. AGC shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 3,979 shares trading hands.

AGC Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

