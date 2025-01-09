Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 38,461 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,498,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,601,684.56. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38.

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $10,764,604.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $5,152,486.20.

Airbnb stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,635,000 after buying an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

