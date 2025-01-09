Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,001,039.90. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

ABNB stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

