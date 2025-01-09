Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 38,633,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 11,376,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11.
About Alien Metals
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alien Metals
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.