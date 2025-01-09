Allurion Technologies Appoints R. Jason Richey to Board of Directors

Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR) made a significant announcement regarding changes in its leadership structure. On December 30, 2024, the Board of Directors welcomed R. Jason Richey as a Class II director to fill a vacancy created by an expansion of the Board from eight members to nine, effective immediately.

Mr. Richey, who will serve as a non-employee director, is expected to receive compensation in line with the Company’s practices for non-employee directors, as outlined in the Registration Statement on Form S-4/A, which was submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2023, under the heading “Allurion Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy.”

Beyond his role on the Board, Mr. Richey currently acts as an independent consultant to RTW Investments, LP, a major shareholder of Allurion Technologies. RTW endorsed Mr. Richey to the Board based on his expertise. Prior to joining Allurion Technologies, Mr. Richey held key positions at various companies, including president and chief executive officer of Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc., and president of Cutera, Inc. He has an extensive background in the medical device industry, having served in leadership roles at LivaNova PLC.

It was specified in the filing that there are no additional agreements or arrangements between Mr. Richey and any other party concerning his appointment to the Company’s Board. He also does not possess any direct or indirect interest in any existing or proposed transactions involving Allurion Technologies.

The filing was signed by Brendan Gibbons, Chief Legal Officer of Allurion Technologies, on January 6, 2025.

