Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

