Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ ALMS opened at $7.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26. Alumis has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the third quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

