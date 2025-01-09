Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Americanas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.