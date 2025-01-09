Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.
Americanas Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Americanas
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.