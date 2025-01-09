Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals FY2024 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the mining company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 132,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $886,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

