Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 1693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Andritz AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
