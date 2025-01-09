Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.