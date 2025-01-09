Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

