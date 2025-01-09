Appulse (CVE:APL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 15,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 10,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Appulse Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 90.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

About Appulse

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

