Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.94. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Ark Restaurants worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

