Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) & Janone (NASDAQ:ALTS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) and Janone (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Janone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals N/A -182.69% -64.04% Janone N/A -2,940.01% -39.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Janone”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $3.55 million 692.08 -$599.49 million ($5.02) -3.93 Janone $7.11 million 12.80 -$7.81 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Janone has higher revenue and earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janone has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Janone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 4 6 0 2.60 Janone 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 119.41%. Given Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Janone.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Janone shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Janone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats Janone on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases. It also develops ARO-MMP7 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-SOD1 for the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and ARO-C3, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with various complement mediated or complement associated renal diseases. In addition, the company is involved in the development of JNJ-3989, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; Olpasiran that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to reduce the production of apolipoprotein A; GSK-4532990 that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; HZN-457, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; and Fazirsiran that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment for liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license and research collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC; Amgen Inc.; and Glaxosmithkline Intellectual Property (No. 3) Limited. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Janone

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The company’s lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs; and designs, develops, and sells cellular transceiver modules and associated wireless services. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

