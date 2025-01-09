ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $756.25 and last traded at $764.42. Approximately 596,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,350,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $768.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

