Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 37315027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AUR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.
Read Our Latest Report on Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,535.68. The trade was a 94.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 in the last ninety days. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
