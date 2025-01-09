Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 37315027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,535.68. The trade was a 94.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 in the last ninety days. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

