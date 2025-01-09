Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($19.04) and last traded at GBX 1,517.51 ($18.76), with a volume of 552453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,516 ($18.74).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Avon Protection Stock Up 0.1 %
Avon Protection Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -3,913.04%.
About Avon Protection
We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.
Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.
With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.
