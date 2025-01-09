Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($19.04) and last traded at GBX 1,517.51 ($18.76), with a volume of 552453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,516 ($18.74).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,371.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,297.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £455.25 million, a PE ratio of -3,298.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -3,913.04%.

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

