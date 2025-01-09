AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.
AZZ Price Performance
AZZ opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.88%. AZZ’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
AZZ Company Profile
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
