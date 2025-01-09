Bank of America Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $220.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $238.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AVY opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.45. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $181.99 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.26%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison



Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

