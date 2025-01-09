Barclays Cuts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $252.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $255.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGA. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.31.

Shares of RGA opened at $221.82 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 23,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

