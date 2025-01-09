Barclays Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $61.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Equitable has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.07%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,842. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,032 shares of company stock worth $6,031,759. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Equitable by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Equitable by 61.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 623.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

