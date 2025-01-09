Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Sells $69,646.87 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) insider Santiago Arroyo sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $69,646.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,013.13. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $978.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.92.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
