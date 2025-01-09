Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.62 and traded as high as C$12.66. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$12.64, with a volume of 3,200 shares.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.64. The stock has a market cap of C$17.25 million and a P/E ratio of 321.75.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,975.00%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.