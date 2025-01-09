BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $70,183.81 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000447 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.