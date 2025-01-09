BMO Capital Markets Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$8.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 70.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.80. The company had a trading volume of 72,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,941. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$21.11 and a 12 month high of C$34.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.57. The company has a market cap of C$6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

