BMO Capital Markets Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$8.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 70.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.3 %
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.