Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.46 ($0.04). 3,401,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,286,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 13.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

