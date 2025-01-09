Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.