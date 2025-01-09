Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Vice Chairman Sells $86,531.02 in Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $86,531.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,093.74. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Dean Allara sold 10,877 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $90,387.87.

BRDG stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $926.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,286,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

BRDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

