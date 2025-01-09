Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $34.78

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

AR opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.07 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

