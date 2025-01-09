Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $289.10

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.00.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ICON Public from $375.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $219.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average of $273.13. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $183.38 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,672,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 861.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.