Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE:SBH opened at $10.73 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

