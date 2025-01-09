Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.75.

BLDR opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

