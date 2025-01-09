CAE (NYSE:CAE) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAE. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE CAE opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $709,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 657,227 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CAE by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

