Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $590.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

