Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Capital Southwest Stock Performance
Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
