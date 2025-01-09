Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.