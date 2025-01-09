cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $521.77 million and approximately $57.03 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cat in a dogs world token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cat in a dogs world alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,713.39 or 0.99222627 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,933.89 or 0.98397298 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About cat in a dogs world

cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mew. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz.

cat in a dogs world Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00592504 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $52,550,403.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.