CCL Industries Inc. Acquires 67,024 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$78.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,252,845.14.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCL Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, November 27th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$76.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,121,826.63.

On Friday, November 29th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$77.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,197,557.04.

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$72.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$55.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CCL.B shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCL Industries

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.