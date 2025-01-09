Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.97, but opened at $31.27. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 27,267 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

