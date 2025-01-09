CF Bankshares Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

CF Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.57. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 20,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $544,653.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,766,161.34. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,297 shares of company stock worth $621,211 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

