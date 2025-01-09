Citigroup Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $137.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $155.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $126.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.12%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,186. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

