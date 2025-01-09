Civic Reaches Market Cap of $176.99 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $176.99 million and $43.79 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

