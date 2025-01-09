Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0501 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.